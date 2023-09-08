Watch CBS News
Bagpipers rehearse for Monday's 9/11 tribute

NEW YORK -- On Monday, the nation pauses to mark 22 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Part of that tribute will include the sound of bagpipes.

Bagpipers were heard rehearsing Friday at the police memorial in Battery Park City.

The ceremony will be at the 9/11 Memorial at 8:30 a.m. Monday. CBS New York will go on the air at 8:25 a.m. and bring the observances to you live.

