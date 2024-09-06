New York congressman renews push to make Sept. 11 a federal holiday

NEW YORK — Sept. 11 is already dubbed "Patriot Day" and a day of service, but there is a renewed push to make it the nation's 12th federal holiday.

It comes as some worry the promise to "never forget" is fading.

"People are forgetting," Congressman Anthony D'Esposito said.

D'Esposito has reintroduced a bipartisan bill to designate the 11th of September a national holiday to ensure that one of the darkest days in our history is taught in schools.

"And really to reflect on what happened to this great country that day and, sometimes even more importantly, who was responsible for it," he said.

If passed by Congress, it would take a year for a federal Sept. 11 holiday to be implemented.

Why isn't Sept. 11 a federal holiday?

Why isn't the historic day already a federal holiday?

Costs are often cited; federal holidays cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

Plus, its proximity to Labor Day would result in two consecutive four-day work weeks.

New Yorkers say a Sept. 11 federal holiday is needed to remember lives lost

For the Beckwith family, a federal holiday is needed to carry forward the legacy of the heroes who lost their lives. Bob Beckwith famously stood with President George W. Bush atop the Ground Zero rubble. He died of 9/11-related cancer in February.

"An attack on our country right here on our land," said Bob's son, Richard Beckwith.

"The children, the young should know how the world came together for us," said Barbara Beckwith.

Long Islanders who spoke to CBS News New York got emotional about a day etched in their memories.

"I think New York has never been the same, and I think the world is not the same because of that," one person said.

"It's a very emotional day, and I think people deserve to have a remembrance day without having to work," another person said.

"It was also a time that the country came together, and we need to be reminded of that," another person said.

"We can't get together to remember a day, to put forth a holiday to remember all these lives that have been stolen from us? Probably one of the most significant days in American history?" Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said.

Supporters of D'Esposito's bill say in a time we are so divided, it would serve as a reminder of the need to stand together as we did on Sept. 11, 2001.