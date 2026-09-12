Newly released 9/11 documents could help save lives, former congresswoman says

The newly released cache of documents related to air quality at Ground Zero after the 9/11 terror attacks could help save lives, former Rep. Carolyn Maloney says.

Maloney was the chief sponsor for the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, which passed in 2010.

In an episode of "The Point with Marcia Kramer," she said had those documents been made public sooner, the bill may not have taken so long to pass.

"It probably would've saved lives because we would've had the program earlier," Maloney said. "We would've had the system in place to help people with their health challenges."

The 9/11 Health and Compensation Act has been reauthorized twice and is now funded until 2090, she said. Maloney and her daughter, New York City Councilwoman Virginia Maloney, say they hope the documents help more people realize they're eligible for assistance.

"Information is power, and having more information is going to be critical to people getting the care that they deserve," Virginia Maloney said.

Click here to watch the full episode, which also includes Kramer's interview with political consultant O'Brien Murray and political strategist Trip Yang on the upcoming elections.