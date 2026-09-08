NYC officials releasing unseen 9/11 documents about air quality following the attacks

New York City officials will release previously unseen documents questioning the air quality at Ground Zero following the 9/11 attacks.

Newly released records are expected to provide more evidence that concerns about toxic air persisted for months after the attacks. Meanwhile, officials assured the public the air at the time was safe.

The 68 boxes of documents were found last year after the city previously said it didn't have the records. The discovery has only intensified calls from 9/11 advocates to find out exactly what officials knew in the weeks and months after the attacks.

The city's budget, approved earlier this year, created a public online portal with records from across government agencies dealing with post-9/11 air quality and health risks.

The first batch of records was set to be released ahead of Friday, which marks 25 years since the tragedy. More documents are expected to be added on a rolling basis.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani will launch the release Tuesday morning alongside 9/11 health advocate Jon Stewart.

Part of the focus is on a memo that surfaced earlier this year, written just weeks after the attacks. It discussed the possibility of lawsuits from people who could claim they were exposed to toxic air. The records also include multiple reports documenting asbestos around the area.

Some of them appear to show levels below limits set by environmental and worker protection agencies. Others indicate higher levels, but many don't include a written analysis explaining the results.

For years after 9/11, first responders, workers and residents near Ground Zero developed serious illnesses. Nearly 25 years later, questions still remain about whether the public was properly warned about the health risks in the area.