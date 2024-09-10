Sons talk of the inspiration to join the NYPD, FDNY following fathers' deaths on 9/11

NEW YORK -- As the country prepares to mark the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 on Wednesday, CBS News New York spoke with members of the NYPD and FDNY who joined the departments after losing a first responder parent that day.

They said their stories of service have been inspired by the fathers they lost.

Career paths were altered on Sept. 11, 2001

Joseph Vigiano Jr. was just 8 years old on 9/11 and her was seen clutching a photo of his father, NYPD Det. Joseph Vigiano.

"At a young age, I wanted to be a paleontologist. I had a love for Jurassic Park, dinosaurs," Vigiano Jr. said.

Joseph Vigiano Jr., then 8 years old, holds a picture of his NYPD detective father who was killed on 9/11. CBS News New York

After his father was killed in the terror attack, his path changed.

Thomas Gambino III was 20 years old on that day.

"My original plan, as funny as it might sound, was to be in a band," he said.

His father, Thomas Gambino Jr., with Rescue 3 in the Bronx, was also killed on that day. His remains were never recovered.

"His helmet was located on top of one of the piles," Gambino III said. "Under my dad's helmet was everybody."

The funeral changed the course of his life.

"When you pull up in that limousine and you see these guys lined up, it's unbelievable, and it was at a time where everybody was going to many funerals, so the fact that you get these turnouts for your own personal loss was so moving, the bagpipes going," Gambino III said. "At that moment, in my mind, there was nothing that was going to stop me from being a part of that. It changed everything. It was really that moment."

Vigiano Jr., whose mother is now retired NYPD, experienced the same thing.

"Seeing that camaraderie that my mom and dad's friends provided for our family after his passing and I wanted to be a part of that," Vigiano Jr. said.

Sons move forward and serve with pride

A former Marine, 31-year-old Vigiano is now part of the NYPD's Emergency Service Unit.

"I got to start at 7 truck just like my father, definitely a humbling experience," Vigiano Jr. said. "I've had the honor of working with a few guys that have worked with him. How things used to be and the good times that were had is pretty awesome."

Vigiano Jr.'s brother also joined the Marines and is now an NYPD officer as well. Their grandfather was an FDNY captain and their uncle, John Vigiano Jr., an FDNY firefighter, was also killed on 9/11.

Joseph Vigiano Jr. wears the same shield number as his father. CBS News New York

Vigiano Jr. wears his father's shield number.

"So I get to put on this uniform, see those numbers, and it's something that brings me closer to him every day," Vigiano Jr. said.

He recalled his father speaking to his class at school.

"I remember thinking, wow, I'm really proud of him because all these others kids thought he's the man," Vigiano Jr. said.

To keep him close, Gambino III has a tattoo in honor of his dad, and one next to it with his children's names and a hawk.

"He always said, 'I'm gonna watch you like a hawk.' It symbolizes him as well," Gambino III said.

Thomas Gambino III's tattoo, which honors his FDNY father. CBS News New York

While running during probie school Gambino III recalled thinking, "This hawk just hovers over us as we're running, just hovers."

Gambino III is now 43 years old and Thursday will mark 20 years on the job. From a firefighter's perspective, he said he often thinks about his dad's actions on 9/11.

"I can only imagine better what that must have been like for those guys and it had to be extremely hard. Just knowing what that's like to carry that gear up stairs, even short distances, can be very taxing," Gambino III said. "So to imagine what these guys did that day now having experienced this job, it's really impressive that they were able to accomplish what they did."

Sept. 12, 2024, will mark 20 years on the job for Thomas Gambino III. CBS News New York

Gambino III described his father as a devout Catholic with a love of bodybuilding, a family man who always remained positive. He said his dad had always encouraged him to join the FDNY, but Gambino III admitted he wasn't so sure.

"He was such a large presence, you know? It seemed almost like a hero's journey, like it was too high," Gambino III said.

"Everyone calls my dad a hero, but I always knew that"

Much like his father, Gambino III is described as a leader in his firehouse in South Jamaica, Queens, someone others gravitate towards.

"To truly honor his memory would be to live today and tomorrow better than I did the day before," Gambino III said.

They were heroes to us all, but mainly, as a young Vigiano Jr. told the crowd at his father's funeral all those years ago, "Everyone calls my dad a hero, but I always knew that."

Heroes to the children following their lead.