"Secret Celebrity Renovation" returns to Long Island in season 2, premiering Friday night

NEW YORK -- "Secret Celebrity Renovation" returns Friday night with a new round of celebrities and amazing transformations.

Athletes and celebrities go back to their hometowns to do something good for someone important to them.

New York is once again in the spotlight when pop icon Debbie Gibson goes home to Merrick.

"Last season, we were in Brooklyn and Long Island. This season, we came back to Long Island. We were with Debbie Gibson, and she redid her manager and her best friend Heather's home," host Nischelle Turner said. "Deb is just a gem. To see their connection, and also, she just lost her mother a couple months ago, so we were able to honor her mother within this episode as well. It was really, really special."

Season two of "Secret Celebrity Renovation" premieres Friday at 8 p.m. on CBS2.