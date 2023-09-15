Search on for missing boater in Manasquan Inlet

MANASQUAN INLET, N.J. - The Coast Guard said a large wave caused a boat to capsize Thursday night in New Jersey.

One person who was on board is still missing.

Chopper 2 flew over Manasquan Inlet Friday morning where it meets the ocean as the search continued for that missing boater.

Witnesses said three people were on the boat when it was hit by a wave and overturned.

First responders were able to save two of the people. So far, their names have not been released.

Boat capsizing in the Manasquan inlet Camera footage showing boat capsizing in the Manasquan inlet. Posted by Jersey Coast Emergency News on Thursday, September 14, 2023

Those larger waves are being churned up by Hurricane Lee, which is likely to have its greatest impact in the Tri-State Area along the coastline.

Our First Alert Weather team will have continued coverage of Hurricane Lee as it moves closer to our coast. It's not expected to make landfall, but that won't stop it from bringing the potential of high surf and rip currents along the shoreline and across area beaches.