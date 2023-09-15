Hurricane Lee bringing high surf and rip currents to beaches on Long Island before it's expected to make landfall in Canada

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Hurricane Lee is churning toward New England before it's expected to make landfall around Nova Scotia, but the storm is still impacting beaches in our area.

Advisories have been issued for high surf and rip currents, beach erosion and coastal flooding during high tides.

CBS New York's Doug Williams spent the morning in Long Beach on Long Island's South Shore, where 4 to 7 foot waves crashed along the beach.

Red flags lined the shore to signal that swimming was not allowed, but Williams saw several surfers taking advantage of the swells.

"Definitely need to be an advanced surfer, but we're excited to give it a run," said one surfer.

"We've got to be a little careful and come up with our hands over our heads, so the boards don't fly in the air and hit us," another added.

Another beachgoer told Williams the last time he saw waves this big was Superstorm Sandy.

"I came out here during Sandy, and this looks pretty similar," Tim Odom said.

Swimming is not allowed at Hempstead beaches throughout the weekend, and lifeguards will be on patrol to make sure people stay safe and stay out of the water.

Elsewhere on the island, Southampton issued a state of emergency through 3 a.m. Sunday.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.