Search for suspect after stabbing in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for suspects after a stabbing in the Bronx

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in Mott Haven, on Westchester Avenue near Jackson Avenue. 

One man was stabbed in the abdomen following a fight. 

He has been hospitalized in stable condition. 

The suspect ran off before police arrived. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on April 18, 2022 / 10:04 AM

