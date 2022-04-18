Search for suspect after stabbing in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for suspects after a stabbing in the Bronx.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in Mott Haven, on Westchester Avenue near Jackson Avenue.

One man was stabbed in the abdomen following a fight.

He has been hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect ran off before police arrived.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.