Sean "Diddy" Combs tells courtroom artist she makes him look like a "koala"

Judge in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial warns he may be removed from court

Sean "Diddy" Combs had a request for the courtroom artist at his sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial.

During a break in trial proceedings Thursday, Combs spoke to court artist Jane Rosenberg to ask her to "soften it up a bit," saying she makes him look like a "koala" in her sketches, Rosenberg told CBS News New York.

Sean "Diddy" Combs during opening statements of his trial on sex trafficking charges on May 12, 2025. Jane Rosenberg

Combs, who has been jailed since his September arrest, now has grey hair and a beard.

Cameras and photography are not allowed in federal court, but sketch artists are.

Combs' remarks to Rosenberg came on the same day that a judge warned Combs' defense team that he could be removed from court if he tried to interact with the jury.

Combs, 55, is facing five charges. Prosecutors claim Combs used employees and his businesses "in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals." They allege Combs arranged for sex workers to be transported for "freak offs" and that he also used his wealth, threats, and drugs to to control his alleged victims.

About Jane Rosenberg

Rosenberg has spent more than four decades covering some of the biggest trials, including the trials of Dzohkhar Tsarnaev and Ghislaine Maxwell. Rosenberg recalls that Maxwell started to sketch her while Maxwell was sitting at the defense table.

It's not the first time she's been asked for sketch adjustments. One request happened during the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump, Rosenberg previously told CBS News New York's Alice Gainer.

"Donald Trump, Jr. told me to make him look sexy," Rosenberg said.

"Art is different. Anything that is handmade, touched by a human, I think it adds an element that draws people in," Rosenberg told Gainer.

