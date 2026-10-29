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School van involved in crash in Hillsborough, New Jersey

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

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A school van was involved in a crash, prompting a medical helicopter to land near the scene in Hillsborough, New Jersey. 

The collision happened Thursday morning on Amwell Road near Langdon Way, down the street from Hillsborough High School.

Video from Chopper 2 shows two vehicles involved in the crash. The front of the van is destroyed, and both cars had their airbags deployed.

chopper-830-am-1029-hi-res-still-08-38-5119.jpg
A school van was involved in a crash Thursday morning near Hillsborough High School.  CBS News New York

A medical helicopter was seen landing on one of the high school's fields.

It is unknown what led up to the crash and how many injuries there are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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