Beginning with Children Charter School 2 demands Pfizer sell adjacent empty lot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - On Bartlett Street in South Williamsburg, students play in the shadow of several massive construction projects, a sign of continuous development in the neighborhood.

They attend Beginning with Children Charter School 2, housed inside a former Pfizer building, created with the company's donation and support 30 years ago.

The Brooklyn-founded pharmaceutical giant has now gotten rid of its collection of properties there, except a less-than half-acre vacant lot next door to the school. It's a sore thumb and sore point that has soured the longstanding relationship.

"At the end of the day, they do get to make that final decision, but I would hope they would stand by their ethics as a business to do what is right for the community that was their foundation," Co-Principal Eloise Cummings tells CBS2's Hannah Kliger.

What started as a 99-year lease for $1 a year turned into a sale in 2017. Pfizer released the land housing the school for a symbolic $10, except for a portion of the divided lot, which remains in the hands of the company. The school and Pfizer worked together for years discussing plans for the remaining land. Proposals included a Pfizer science museum, affordable housing and expanded school facilities.

"It's not just promises to Beginning with Children, it's promises to Brooklyn, where they were founded and where they benefitted tremendously both in the past and in the present," says Nancy Lewson Kurtz, CEO of Beginning with Children Foundation.

School leaders say because of zoning restrictions, a clause in their agreement with Pfizer prevents them from building or developing on their own lot until the company releases ownership of the lot next door.

Earlier in May, after years of unsuccessful negotiations, the community held a rally calling once again for the company to sell the land.

"It's the last developable lot in this area and for it to be sitting underused, with no plans... it's just very disappointing," explains Edwin Santiago, also a Co-Principal.

The company responded with a statement that reads: "Pfizer's history in New York City began in 1849 in Brooklyn, and we are proud to have contributed to the redevelopment of the Williamsburg neighborhood over the last decade. We are especially proud to have been a major benefactor to the Beginning with Children Charter School, providing them with their current building and the property from its inception at the site. Pfizer is currently constructing a landscape improvement project on the property to improve its aesthetics while the company continues to explore future options for the vacant property. We look forward to sharing our future plans for the site with elected officials and the community of Brooklyn once finalized."

School leaders say they're open to nearly any usage of this space, as long as it benefits the people who live in the community.

