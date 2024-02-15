Watch CBS News
Local News

School bus crash leaves 7 hurt on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- Seven people suffered minor injuries when a school bus crashed Thursday morning on Long Island. 

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Frost Mill Road in Mill Neck.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where the mini bus had pulled off the roadway near a utility pole.

Chopper 2 flying

Chopper 2 is checking out various stories and traffic around the area, including a report of a school bus crash on Long Island. Watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, February 15, 2024

Nassau County police said seven people were treated for minor injuries. 

It's unclear what led up to the crash. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 9:21 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.