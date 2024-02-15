School bus crash leaves 7 hurt on Long Island

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- Seven people suffered minor injuries when a school bus crashed Thursday morning on Long Island.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Frost Mill Road in Mill Neck.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where the mini bus had pulled off the roadway near a utility pole.

Chopper 2 is checking out various stories and traffic around the area, including a report of a school bus crash on Long Island.

Nassau County police said seven people were treated for minor injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.