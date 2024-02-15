School bus crash leaves 7 hurt on Long Island
TOWN OF OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- Seven people suffered minor injuries when a school bus crashed Thursday morning on Long Island.
The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Frost Mill Road in Mill Neck.
Chopper 2 was over the scene, where the mini bus had pulled off the roadway near a utility pole.
Nassau County police said seven people were treated for minor injuries.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.