Karl and Christine Ott credited with saving life of woman from burning wreck in Sayville

SAYVILLE, N.Y. - A brave Long Island couple jumped into action when they saw a horrible crash, pulling over immediately to help a driver whose car burst into flames.

On Wednesday night, the Sayville couple driving home to their daughter spotted a horrible crash. They pulled over immediately to help.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports state police are crediting the good Samaritans with saving the life of 58-year-old driver who, it's believed, suffered a medical emergency.

"My wife was screaming 'there's somebody entrapped in the car,'" Karl Ott said.

Karl and his wife, Christine, were driving home to Sayville on the Southern State Parkway. Ahead of them, an SUV had suddenly swerved off the road and smashed into a tree.

"And upon impact, the motor went up in flames, and it was a matter of seconds to get her out of the car as fast as possible," Karl said.

"I was crying. My hands were shaking. I was very nervous," Christine said.

But Christine and Karl, a former Sayville firefighter, knew how to help.

"No doors were open. We had to pry them open. Her hood was smashed into her steering wheel. There was flames coming out from underneath the hood. The car was full of smoke. My husband broke open the window with a bat," Christine said.

"Broke the window with a baseball bat. And then my wife reached in, undid her seatbelt, and then we maneuvered her out of the car as best we could," Karl said.

"The adrenaline was pumping. I was just thankful that we got her out," Christine said.

"We laid her down 400-500 feet away from the car, and then driver's compartment went up in flames," Karl said.

Emergency units were arriving.

"Our paramedics and medical people actually started treating her while we had other crews extinguish the car," said East Famingdale Fire Department Chief Duane Williver.

They called for the medevac.

"The helicopter took off, and took her right to Stony Brook," Williver said.

The 58-year-old is recovering in the surgical intensive care unit. Her family and friends say she is profoundly grateful.

"I just wanted to help somebody in distress," Christine said.

"It's just part of looking out for people. We pray every night, me and my wife, for her. Hopefully she will be fine," Karl said.

Good Samaritans saving the life of a stranger, who they learned is a neighbor, living just two miles away.