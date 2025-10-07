Saul Zabar, icon of NYC food culture who led Zabar's on the Upper West Side for decades, dies at 97

Saul Zabar, an icon of New York City's food culture, died Tuesday in Manhattan. He was 97.

Saul and Stanley Zabar, along with longtime partner Murray Klein, ran Zabar's appetizing store, a culinary institution on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The Zabar brothers took it over from their parents, Louis and Lillian Zabar, who opened their first outpost of what would become the family business in 1934.

Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images

Zabar's was so successful that, over the years, it transformed from five smaller shops spread across the Upper West Side to one large business occupying roughly 20,000 square feet on Broadway and 80th Street, employing more than 200 people. Gourmet foods dominate the shop's first floor, and cooking and kitchen equipment take up the second floor. It remains a family-run operation.

The store is well known for its wide range of gourmet fare. At sprawling counters, customers can select from a variety of cheeses, meats, coffees, baked goods and - of course - smoked fish. Aisles in the store are frequently packed with eager customers.

Shoppers in Zabar's gourmet store on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in 1971. Michael Gold / Getty Images

Saul Zabar was involved in all aspects of the business. In a video posted on YouTube, he explained his involvement in getting the store's coffee business going - it now sells more than 400,000 pounds of coffee a year.

"When I first got married, I got interested in coffee and coffee roasting and coffee buying," he said. "Eventually, we found people here, and we taught them this business, because this gourmet business didn't exist."

In 2011, the store was caught up in a culinary controversy when it was discovered that their lobster salad contained crayfish instead.

"It's crawfish. If you look up the literature, it is referred to as lobster in many parts of the country," Saul Zabar said at the time.

They wound up changing the name of the product.

"A little controversy adds spice to our lives," he said at the time.