Feast of San Gennaro returns for 2024 in NYC's Little Italy. Here's what to know about the festival.

NEW YORK -- The Feast of San Gennaro, known as the "feast of all feasts," is back for 2024 in New York City's Little Italy neighborhood.

We have everything to know about when it starts, which streets to visit and what the tradition is all about.

When is the 2024 Feast of San Gennaro in NYC?

The feast officially kicks off Thursday, Sept. 12 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 22.

The Grand Procession starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. It will be led by this year's grand marshal, Food Network celebrity chef Anne Burrell.

Several other events are scheduled for the 11-day celebration, from live music to a high mass. And of course, there will be a whole host of Italian food vendors.

Click here for the full schedule of events.

Where is the 2024 San Gennaro festival in NYC?

The festival is held each year in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, spanning 11 blocks.

It typically draws millions of visitors to Mulberry Street between Canal and Houston streets.

Some festivities will also take place on Hester Street between Baxter and Centre streets and on Grand between Baxter Street and Centre Market Place, according to the event's website.

History of the Feast of San Gennaro

The feast celebrates the life of Saint Gennaro, who was the Bishop of Benevento.

"In 1926 with keeping their Neapolitan traditions they decided to have a one day block party for their patron saint and protector of Naples, San Gennaro which continued year after year something that has now and for decades become not only a New York icon but a world known 11 day event which stretches throughout 11 blocks of the Little Italy neighborhood," the website reads.

Executive Board Member Eugene Donofrio spoke with CBS News New York last year about how his great-grandfather helped start the festival after coming to America.

"I feel very proud," Donofrio said. "I was able to continue that tradition from Naples over to Little Italy in New York City in the United Sates."

"If we don't pass tradition on, who is going to do it?" he added.