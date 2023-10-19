Sally Long Dog, New York City's first dog mayor, visits City Hall
NEW YORK -- Sally Long Dog is on a re-election campaign, and it's nothing to bark at.
The first dog mayor of New York City was at City Hall and spent some time with Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday.
She also participated in a meet-and-greet with New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. They both took part in the council's women's caucus.
Sally Long Dog was elected in an online vote last November.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.