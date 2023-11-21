Over $500,000 worth of PPE ruined after being stored outside Queens veterans home

Report: Boxes of PPE ruined after being stored outside Queens veterans home

NEW YORK -- Half a million dollars worth of health supplies was wasted in New York City, according to a report by the Office of the Inspector General.

According to the report, the personal protective equipment was ruined after it was stored outside Saint Albans Veterans' Home in Queens.

A processing delay by the health department resulted in a larger-than-anticipated delivery, and the extra boxes were exposed to the elements for months.

The Office of the Inspector General has made recommendations to ensure proper communication to prevent this from happening in the future.