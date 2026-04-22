Rutgers University police probing sexual assault in parking lost on New Brunswick campus

Rutgers University police are investigating a sexual assault on the New Brunswick campus.

Police say the crime happened in Parking Lot 26 on Bartlett Street just after 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The lot is just steps away from the university's Office for Violence Prevention and Victim Assistance, and around the corner from the College Avenue Student Center.

The latest on the investigation

Investigators say the victim, who is affiliated with Rutgers, was standing outside her vehicle when she was approached by a man, and after a brief conversation they got into her car, where the woman says she was sexually assaulted.

Information about the suspect is limited. Rutgers University police say they've increased patrols in the area and are reminding students and staff to stay alert, avoid poorly-lit areas, and, when possible, travel in groups.

Police also emphasize that campus safety escorts are available for students, faculty and staff upon request.

Students want more emphasis on safety

News of the incident has raised concerns among some students.

"When I hear about something like this, I guess I feel like maybe there was a lapse somewhere in Rutgers, you know, caring of the students' safety," Rex Harvilla said. "I feel bad that it happened, but I hope that the school can take the active steps to make the school a safer place moving in the future."