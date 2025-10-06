Legendary rock band Rush will bring reunion tour to NYC for 2 shows next year

Legendary rock band Rush will go back on tour next year, the group announced Monday.

The announcement comes five years after drummer and lyricist Neil Peart died of glioblastoma.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will be joined on drums by composer and producer Anika Nilles.

The band announced the 12-date "Fifty Something" tour will stop in seven cities, and include two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"It's been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime's worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage," Lee wrote in a statement announcing the tour. "And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision ... that it's time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music."

Lee acknowledged the difficulty in going out on tour after Peart's death, saying he knows he was "irreplaceable."

He added that he and Lifeson "could not be more excited" to introduce Nilles to their fanbase "whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role."

"We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil's extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist," Peart's widow Carrie Nuttall-Peart and daughter Olivia Peart wrote in a statement. "Neil's musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives. As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again."

The tour will kick off in June in Los Angeles. They'll land in New York for two shows at Madison Square Garden on July 28 and 30. The tour will wrap up in September in Cleveland.

You can sign up for artist presale tickets by clicking here. General online ticket sales will begin Friday, Oct. 17 here.