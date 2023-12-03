What's next for Rush? The progressive rock group Rush, formed decades ago in the Toronto suburbs by guitarist Alex Lifeson, bass player Geddy Lee and drummer Neil Peart, became Canada's most legendary rock band ever, with more than 40 million albums sold. Lifeson and Lee (author of a new memoir, "My Effin' Life") talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about their particular blend of musicianship, stagecraft and goofiness; how tragedy upended the band with the death of Peart; and what might constitute Rush's next chapter.