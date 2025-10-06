Crash on Rt. 80 causing delays for morning commute in Parsippany, N.J.

A crash on Route 80 in Parsippany, New Jersey is causing delays for the morning commute.

The crash happened early Monday in the westbound lanes between Exits 42 and 43.

Chopper 2 over Route 80 crash Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including a crash on Route 80 in Parsippany, N.J. Watch CBS News New York live now: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Monday, October 6, 2025

It appears multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were involved, and debris spilled onto the roadway. No injuries have been reported.

All westbound lanes were briefly closed but have since reopened. However, the damage has been done for the morning rush.

Traffic is backed up for about two miles around the area. Drivers should use Route 46 as an alternate.

At this point, there's no word on what caused the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.