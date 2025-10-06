Watch CBS News
Crash on Rt. 80 causing delays for morning commute in Parsippany, N.J.

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

A crash on Route 80 in Parsippany, New Jersey is causing delays for the morning commute. 

The crash happened early Monday in the westbound lanes between Exits 42 and 43. 

It appears multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were involved, and debris spilled onto the roadway. No injuries have been reported. 

All westbound lanes were briefly closed but have since reopened. However, the damage has been done for the morning rush. 

Traffic is backed up for about two miles around the area. Drivers should use Route 46 as an alternate. 

At this point, there's no word on what caused the crash. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

