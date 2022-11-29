2 killed in crash on Route 17 in Ramsey

2 people killed in crash on Route 17 in Ramsey, New Jersey

RAMSEY, N.J. -- Two people were killed in a crash on Route 17 in Ramsey on Tuesday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police say a man and a woman were inside the vehicle when the driver lost control in the northbound lanes.

No other cars were involved.

Ramsey Police are now working to determine the cause of the crash.

The northbound side will remain closed during the investigation.