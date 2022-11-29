Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed in crash on Route 17 in Ramsey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 people killed in crash on Route 17 in Ramsey, New Jersey
2 people killed in crash on Route 17 in Ramsey, New Jersey 00:23

RAMSEY, N.J. -- Two people were killed in a crash on Route 17 in Ramsey on Tuesday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police say a man and a woman were inside the vehicle when the driver lost control in the northbound lanes.

No other cars were involved.

Ramsey Police are now working to determine the cause of the crash.

The northbound side will remain closed during the investigation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 7:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.