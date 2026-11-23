A sinkhole in Jefferson Township, New Jersey that forced the closure of the northbound lanes of a major highway continues to cause headaches for commuters.

New Jersey Department of Transportation crews could be seen filling the sinkhole near Route 15 with cement and large stones.

It has been a major inconvenience for residents in the Lake Shawnee community, not to mention drivers. The northbound lanes of Route 15 remained closed in the area Monday.

Jefferson Township Mayor Eric Wilsusen said the hole opened up Friday near an abandoned mine shaft that runs parallel to the Weldon Avenue Bridge over Route 15. That bridge is also shut down in both directions.

"They are doing structural analysis of the bridge itself," Wilsusen said. "They are doing some boring right now, checking for voids in the road to see if the road's safe."

Since the first sinkhole appeared near Route 15, NJ DOT discovered two other sinkholes in woods nearby.

"This whole area is filled with mines and normally they are not a problem until sadly they open up in some shape or form and it becomes an issue," Wilsusen said.

In December of 2024, a massive sinkhole opened up in Wharton on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 80, which is about 11 miles away from the one in Jefferson.

Donna Seretis is the owner of the Jefferson Diner. She said the I-80 incident hit her hard, and this current sinkhole has again left her business practically empty.

"This is lunch time and we have three tables. Usually the place is packed," Seretis said.

Several employees had to be sent home, and she says she's worried about the holiday season.

"This weekend would have been one of the busiest weekends for us, and now we're dead really. We don't know what to do. We don't know when it's going to be open," she said.

For now, the DOT says drivers should avoid the area and use detours as crews try to determine if Route 15's northbound lanes and the bridge are safe.