Small business owners along Route 110 feeling the squeeze waiting for workers at office parks to return

As pandemic eases, restaurant owners say squeeze is getting worse

MELVILLE, N.Y. - With many employees still working from home, there are concerns along the major office park corridor of Long Island that Route 110 has permanently changed.

Restaurant owners tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that although the pandemic is easing, their squeeze is getting worse.

Route 110 on Long Island is a vast North-South corridor that stretches for 15 miles near the Suffolk-Nassau border. It's home to Adventureland, Farmingdale State College, Republic Airport, and hundreds of businesses that, pre-pandemic, employed 150,000 people.

"Come back, we're here," said Alan Gaspin.

Gaspin owns the once-bustling Gemini Deli, tucked in near the multitudes of office parks.

"Ninety percent of my business is these office buildings. It seems the small businesses have come back, but the larger corporations are still working remotely," Gaspin said.

He had to downsize from 20 employees to six worker and two drivers.

Some banks along Route 110 have postponed reopening. Many office parks are deserted as major corporations go hybrid.

The pain runs through the whole corridor.

"It's affecting the economy - delis, restaurants, people going shopping," said Vita Scaturo, president of the Huntington Town chamber of commerce.

Restaurant owners are renewing their calls on congress to authorize additional funding for those who applied for grants last year, when the restaurant revitalization program ran out of money.

Near Georgio's Coffee Roasters, there are a multitude of closures: Black Forest Brew Haus, Arrosto Italian.

"We were fortunate we had just redone our website at the time and everyone kind of pivoted to ordering coffee at home. A lot of people like to treat themselves to higher end coffees, so we were able to ship a lot of orders," said Rich Cummins of Georgio's Coffee Roasters.

"The key is to hold on, because a lot of office space is filtering back in," said Eric Alexander of the Long Island Main Street Alliance.

The alliance is hopeful.

"As the summer months come on, people are going to wanting to go to their favorite deli by their office or happy hours," Alexander said.

The LIRR says ridership is up, projecting it will continue to grow through Huntington and Babylon stations near Route 110.