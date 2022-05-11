Firefighters rescue 2 window washers on Roosevelt Island after scaffolding mishap

NEW YORK -- Firefighters saved two window washers who were left dangling from a building after a scaffolding mishap on Roosevelt Island.

It happened Wednesday morning at a building on Main Street.

Firefighters set up a truck ladder to help with the high angle rescue.

The workers were reportedly secured by safety lines, then firefighters used additional ropes to pull them inside the building through an apartment window.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.