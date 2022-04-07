Shots fired at Long Island mall, police investigating
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired at a Long Island mall.
It happened at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City.
Investigators say two men fired several shots after exchanging words with a couple near Nordstrom.
No one was hit during the shooting, but several stores in the mall went on lockdown.
Police say the suspects were last seen in a gray Mercedes with New Jersey license plates heading south on the Meadowbrook Parkway.
