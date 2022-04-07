Shots fired at Long Island mall, police investigating

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired at a Long Island mall.

It happened at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City.

Investigators say two men fired several shots after exchanging words with a couple near Nordstrom.

No one was hit during the shooting, but several stores in the mall went on lockdown.

Police say the suspects were last seen in a gray Mercedes with New Jersey license plates heading south on the Meadowbrook Parkway.