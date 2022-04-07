Watch CBS News

Shots fired at Long Island mall, police investigating

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Police investigating after shots fired at Roosevelt Field Mall 00:23

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired at a Long Island mall.

It happened at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City.

Investigators say two men fired several shots after exchanging words with a couple near Nordstrom.

No one was hit during the shooting, but several stores in the mall went on lockdown.

Police say the suspects were last seen in a gray Mercedes with New Jersey license plates heading south on the Meadowbrook Parkway.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 6, 2022 / 9:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.