NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest.

Chopper 2 is checking out various stories and traffic around the area this morning, including a building in Brooklyn that's had a partial roof collapse.

The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside.

No injuries were reported.