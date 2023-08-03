Rolando Camarillo-Cholula, who died after rescuing 3of his kids from N.J. river, remembered as selfless hero

Father of 6 dies rescuing children from Millstone River in Somerset County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- CBS New York has learned more about the New Jersey man who died after rescuing his kids from a river.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Millstone River in Somerset County.

The man who tragically died had six kids.

Kelvin Camarillo fought through tears while describing his father, Rolando Camarillo-Cholula, as a good man and a great dad.

"He put others first, before himself. He would risk his life and everything," said the 20-year-old, the oldest of the siblings.

Camarillo-Cholula did just that Wednesday. The family had been out hiking and swimming together, when the 42-year-old saw three of his children struggling in a stretch of the Millstone River at around 2 p.m.

He went in and rescued the kids, ages 8, 11 and 13, pulling them to safety. But he lost his balance and disappeared in the river. It took dive crews about three hours to find his body.

"That's so tragic. I can't believe he died like that. Just ... it's terrible," Montgomery Township resident Judy Utter said.

The area of Franklin Township near where the tragedy happened is popular with cyclists, runners and walkers. Utter said she walks her dog, Jake, there nearly every day.

"Yeah, I see people. They have beach parties there all the time," Utter said.

Local police are reminding residents that lakes and rivers can hide dangers like hidden currents and sudden depths.

Relatives said Camarillo-Cholula worked in construction and recently started his own business.

They called him a hero who died protecting the kids he loved.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.