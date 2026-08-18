Rockland County bar has liquor license suspended for allegedly serving alcohol to minors

A Rockland County bar had its liquor license summarily suspended after multiple alleged violations for serving alcohol to minors as young as 16.

On Aug. 7, in a joint operation by the State Liquor Authority, Department of Motor Vehicles, and Orangetown Police Department, the SLA said investigators "allegedly observed bartenders sell alcohol directly to four minors and obtained signed statements from 13 additional minors admitting they consumed alcohol on the premises." Some of those minors were 16 and 17 years old.

An SLA notice mentions teenagers being served hard seltzer, beer, and even shots of vodka.

A little more than a day later, early in the morning of Aug. 9, a 16-year-old was found unconscious and "severely intoxicated" at the same bar, according to the SLA. She was taken to an area hospital.

"The evidence presented to the Authority alleges an alarming and continuing failure to protect underage patrons," said SLA Chair Lily Fan. "When a 16-year-old is hospitalized just one night after a major enforcement operation uncovered widespread underage drinking, immediate action is necessary to protect public health and safety."

Hudson West was licensed as an 18-to-enter, 21-to-drink establishment. If you present an ID to a bouncer at the door, you get a red wristband if you're under 21, and a green wristband if you're over 21.

The SLA said it documented patrons wearing the red wristband consuming alcohol. The SLA is accusing the bar of four counts of selling alcoholic beverages to minors and seven counts of failure to supervise. The bar's liquor license suspension was announced at an SLA board meeting on Friday.

"Certainly nothing we want happening in the town of Orangetown," Town Supervisor Teresa Kenny said.

Kenny said it took time to establish the pattern of behavior necessary to suspend the license as a "continuing risk to public health and safety."

"I hope this is a lesson for other establishments in town and around that this is taken serious," Kenny said.

"I think it's very irresponsible of the bar to be serving 16-year-olds," parent John McCarthy said.

"Well, I heard about people using fake IDs all the time to scan in, or use the same ID sometimes to get in," his daughter, Emma McCarthy, said.

The bar is entitled to a hearing before a final judgment is rendered. The summary suspension is not a final determination. The maximum penalty is the bar's liquor license being revoked.

Hudson West ownership did not respond to CBS News New York's calls or emails.