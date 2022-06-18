2 dead after being pulled from water in separate incidents in the Rockaways

2 dead, 3 others rescued in waters off Rockaway Beach

2 dead, 3 others rescued in waters off Rockaway Beach

NEW YORK -- Two people died after being pulled from the water in separate incidents in the Rockaways on Friday.

A 16-year-old girl was pulled from the water near Beach 108th Street on Rockaway Beach, and another person got swept in rip currents near Beach 98th Street.

Three other people were rescued Friday evening in the Rockaways.

The city issued an alert warning for dangerous rip currents.

Beachgoers are advised to stay out of the water when red flag warnings are posted.