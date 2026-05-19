17-year-old missing in the water in the Rockaways

A search is underway in the Rockaways for a teen swimmer who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near Beach 73rd Street and Shore Front Parkway.

A 17-year-old went into the water with friends and did not return, police say.

Video shows people forming a human chain in the water, trying to safely help in the search.

The FDNY said drones were being used to monitor the situation. Marine units were also on scene assisting in the search effort along the shoreline and offshore. The NYPD says its SCUBA unit and air units are helping with the search.

Lifeguards are not on duty until the system officially begins this weekend.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.