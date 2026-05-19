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17-year-old missing in the water in the Rockaways

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger,
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal joined the CBS News New York team in April 2023 as a general assignment reporter covering stories of all kinds across the tri-state area. Prior to CBS New York, Naveen reported for WABC-TV. She was first to report the rash of South Asian attacks in the Spring of 2022. Naveen won an Emmy for her work during the July 2019 Manhattan blackout.
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Naveen Dhaliwal

/ CBS New York

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A search is underway in the Rockaways for a teen swimmer who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 

It happened near Beach 73rd Street and Shore Front Parkway.   

A 17-year-old went into the water with friends and did not return, police say. 

Video shows people forming a human chain in the water, trying to safely help in the search.

The FDNY said drones were being used to monitor the situation. Marine units were also on scene assisting in the search effort along the shoreline and offshore. The NYPD says its SCUBA unit and air units are helping with the search. 

Lifeguards are not on duty until the system officially begins this weekend. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

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