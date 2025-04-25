Bike ban will hit Rockaway Boardwalk this summer. Here's what to know.

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation has announced plans to ban bikes on the Rockaway Boardwalk during peak hours this summer.

Spanning 35 blocks between Beach 108th Street and Beach 73rd Street, cyclists will only be allowed on the boardwalk between 6-9:30 a.m. The rule takes effect Memorial Day weekend and ends Oct. 1.

NYC Parks told CBS News New York:

"We're looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Rockaway Boardwalk this summer. To make sure the boardwalk is safe and accessible for all users, this summer we're establishing pedestrian-only hours on the busiest stretches of the boardwalk, during the busiest parts of the day. We encourage cyclists to use the protected bike lane that runs in both directions on Shore Front Parkway as an alternative."

Residents propose alternatives to bike ban

Some agree that bikes belong in the bike lane, while others question cyclist safety on the parkway.

"Exactly next to the drop-off lane for people going to the beach is a major disaster waiting to happen," Rockaway Peninsula activist and Community Board 14 member John Cori said.

Cori is asking Parks to consider alternatives, including staggered barriers to deter speeding on the boardwalk.

"What we can do here is, besides enforcement, we can have encouragement," he said.

The city says it's following bike policy precedent set at Coney Island and Orchard Beach. Cori believes Rockaway Beach stands apart.

"This one-size-fits-all around New York City is crazy," Cori said.

"It just seems ridiculous"

Ahead of the busy beach season, the mandate is already stirring up controversy in the community.

"I have three kids. We go to school on the bike. We go to playdates on the bike," Melissa McAllister said. "It just seems ridiculous for us to not be able to do something that's such a basic part of our lives here."

"The electric bikes cause accidents and discomfort to everyone, but me riding my beach cruiser, I don't think it's right," Willy Rodriguez said.

Council Member Joann Ariola is optimistic that the Parks Department will hear community concerns.

"I believe that they are amenable, so I'm looking forward to some really positive discussion," she said.

