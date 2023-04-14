Watch CBS News
Local News

Cornell University researchers testing robotic trash cans in NoHo

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

People interact with Cornell University's robotic trash cans
People interact with Cornell University's robotic trash cans 00:35

NEW YORK -- Are you ready for the next generation of trash cans? 

Cornell University placed robotic trash cans at Astor Plans in NoHo to study people's reactions. 

Most were welcoming to the robotic receptacles, including one person who helped a robot when it got stuck. 

Others were skeptical, and one person said the robots were creepy. 

Researchers said the next-gen trash cans encouraged social interaction among strangers. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 7:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.