Cornell University researchers testing robotic trash cans in NoHo
NEW YORK -- Are you ready for the next generation of trash cans?
Cornell University placed robotic trash cans at Astor Plans in NoHo to study people's reactions.
Most were welcoming to the robotic receptacles, including one person who helped a robot when it got stuck.
Others were skeptical, and one person said the robots were creepy.
Researchers said the next-gen trash cans encouraged social interaction among strangers.
