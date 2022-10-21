Democrat Robert Zimmerman, Republican George Santos trade blows on "The Point with Marcia Kramer"

Zimmerman, Santos face off on "The Point with Marcia Kramer"

NEW YORK -- The gloves were off in the race for the 3rd Congressional District seat on Long Island on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Democrat Robert Zimmerman and Republican George Santos traded blow after blow on a range of topics, including crime and the economy.

"How are you going to put more money back into constituents' pockets, besides saying you want to drill on public land?" Kramer asked.

"Well, you simply stop cutting wasteful spending. Marcia, in the inflation reduction act that Robert loves and supports so much, there was ... a line item there for $20 million for gender studies in primates in Pakistan. How does that further or mitigate inflation? We need to stop wasteful spending," Santos said.

"So you're gonna take away funds to protect our water supply, clean up contaminated pollutants, protect the Long Island Sound because there's a part of the bill you don't like? I'm sure there are parts of the bill I don't like, as well," Zimmerman said.

"Then fight for a better bill," Santos said.

To see more from the candidates in the race to succeed Tom Suozzi, watch "The Point with Marcia Kramer" Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2.