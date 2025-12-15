Rob Reiner's death sends shockwaves through New Rochelle and beyond

Rob Reiner was a California transplant who never lost his New York edge.

He was born in the Bronx, and raised in New Rochelle.

Carl and Rob Reiner share a plaque celebrating their father/son success on New Rochelle's Walk of Fame. Carl Reiner, who created "The Dick Van Dyke Show," set the Petrie family TV home on Bonnie Meadow Way, which is where the Reiner family actually lived starting in 1953.

Michael Leeds, one of Rob Reiner's best friends from this 1950s childhood in Westchester County, spoke with CBS News New York, recalling everyone at Davis Middle School called him "Robby."

"I remember Saturday mornings where Carl Reiner would take Robby and I to the movies in White Plains," Leeds said.

Reiner often said memories of his New Rochelle childhood friends influenced his classic film "Stand By Me."

"I was touched by that. It was very nice," Leeds said.

Leeds remembered Reiner as "an extremely bright young kid."

An early 1960s move to California set Reiner on a path to write for the Smothers Brothers and act in "All in the Family." He went on to eventually direct classic movies including "The Princess Bride," "A Few Good Men," and the iconic New York comedy "When Harry Met Sally," featuring the classic "I'll have what she's having" line delivered at Katz's Deli by Reiner's mother Estelle.

At Katz's Monday, tourist Jan Charles was sitting in the Meg Ryan/Billy Crystal booth.

"You could not help but adore the emotion that went into every piece of work that he had," Charles said.

In 2014, Reiner sent Leeds a video message, asking him where he was, and if he could still be found on Wilmot Circle.

"Although I was not in touch with Robby, I rooted for him and followed him," Leeds said.

Leeds said it's difficult to process the deaths of his childhood friend and his wife.

"Clearly there was heartache that he carried through his life that I was not aware of," Leeds said.