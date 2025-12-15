Nick Reiner, son of Rob Reiner and wife Michele, arrested, held on $4 million bail

Nick Reiner, a son of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, has been arrested, according to online jail records from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. He was booked on $4 million bail.

News of the arrest comes after Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead Sunday at their home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Sunday that the Robbery Homicide Division responded to the home but did not provide further details on the investigation other than to say it was an "apparent homicide."

Rob Reiner was 78 and Michele Singer Reiner was 68. They married in 1989 and had three children.

Actor and director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Reiner attend a wedding ceremony and celebration June 28, 2014, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Hilton Hotels & Resorts

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.