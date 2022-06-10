Rising inflation hitting consumers in the pocketbook: "Everything is expensive nowadays"

NEW YORK - You're coming out of pocket now more than ever for just about everything.

U.S. inflation has hit a new four-decade high.

Friday morning, the U.S. Labor Department reported prices in May surged 8.6%.

CBS2's Andrea Grymes spoke with frustrated consumers.

Bronx resident Christina Campbell got a free bag of groceries Friday at a Catholic Charities pop-up food pantry in West Farms.

"It comes in handy because I don't get food stamps. So it comes in handy because food is expensive," Campbell said.

Those prices continue to go up. The Labor Department says inflation grew to 8.6% last month, the steepest increase in 40 years.

Prices for housing, gas and food were the biggest contributors, affecting everyone across the country - but especially those most in need.

"Milk, cheese, eggs. Everything is expensive nowadays," Campbell said.

"We're seeing a definite demand for food and basic items," said Richard Espinal of Catholic Charities.

Espinal says although the worst of the pandemic is over, the economy is working against those trying to recover.

"As folks are starting to go back to work, they're finding that again their basic food items are still out of reach, so we're able to assist them with providing them with some food today," Espinal said.

Catholic Charities regularly provides food through their network of food pantries in the Archdiocese of New York.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is expected to speak about the latest inflation numbers Friday.