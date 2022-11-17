Watch CBS News
Crime

New Jersey man accused of illegally killing 4 bear cubs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man charged after 4 bear cubs found dead in New Jersey state park
Man charged after 4 bear cubs found dead in New Jersey state park 00:20

RINGWOOD, N.J. -- A man is facing several charges after four bear cubs were killed in New Jersey.

Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers responded to Ringwood State Park in Passaic County on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a hiker called police after spotting the dead cubs.

A 22-year-old Ringwood resident is charged with hunting with an illegal rifle during a closed season.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 8:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.