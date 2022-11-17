New Jersey man accused of illegally killing 4 bear cubs

Man charged after 4 bear cubs found dead in New Jersey state park

RINGWOOD, N.J. -- A man is facing several charges after four bear cubs were killed in New Jersey.

Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers responded to Ringwood State Park in Passaic County on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a hiker called police after spotting the dead cubs.

A 22-year-old Ringwood resident is charged with hunting with an illegal rifle during a closed season.