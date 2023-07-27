Watch CBS News
Local News

3 wanted in armed robbery at Queens convenience shop

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police searching for suspects in armed robbery in Queens
Police searching for suspects in armed robbery in Queens 00:20

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three suspects accused in an armed robbery in Ridgewood, Queens.

Investigators say one person pulled a gun on a clerk at a smoke and convenience shop on Cypress Avenue on July 19.

The two other people allegedly walked behind the counter and robbed the employee. Police say they got away with about $1,000 from the employee and $600 from the register.

They fled on bikes.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 7:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.