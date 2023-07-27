3 wanted in armed robbery at Queens convenience shop
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three suspects accused in an armed robbery in Ridgewood, Queens.
Investigators say one person pulled a gun on a clerk at a smoke and convenience shop on Cypress Avenue on July 19.
The two other people allegedly walked behind the counter and robbed the employee. Police say they got away with about $1,000 from the employee and $600 from the register.
They fled on bikes.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
