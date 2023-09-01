Ridgewood High School pushes back start time for students

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Students in Ridgewood will have a later start time when they return to school this year.

Classes at Ridgewood High School in Bergen County will now start at 8:20 a.m. They used to start at 7:45 a.m.

This comes after recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Doctors say students nationwide need better sleep and time to eat breakfast in order to be productive.

Classes at Ridgewood High School begin Tuesday.