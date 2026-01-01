NYPD searching for suspects after 55-year-old rideshare drive gunned down in the Bronx

The NYPD says in the first few hours of 2026 there have been at least five shootings, injuring seven people and killing one.

Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a rideshare driver in the Bronx. Isac Issa, 55, was gunned down while driving for a rideshare app, according to relatives.

Police say at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, Issa's body was found inside a car near Morris Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Tremont section of the borough.

Investigators say the deadly altercation may have started with a fender bender. Isac was shot in the head multiple times, police confirmed.

Issa had 10 years of rideshare driving experience, and was a married father of four. His wife and adult children live in West Africa, where he was from.

"He's a nice guy ... very, very nice guy," cousin Fassery Coulibaly said. "He's a hardworking guy. He's working to feed his family."

Fernando Mateo, spokesperson for the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, said the suspects are two men who were in another car "who chased him down, tried to physically take him out of the car, and when he refused to get out of the car he accelerated the vehicle," adding, "These two individuals turned around and shot through the window, shooting him twice, impacting him twice in the head."

The NYSFTD is offering a $10.000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Mateo said he is pushing for more cameras inside rideshare vehicles.