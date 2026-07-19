A look back at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Four years ago, tens of thousands of soccer fans packed into Qatar's Lusail Stadium to watch Argentina take on France, a matchup featuring Lionel Messi against Kylian Mbappé, in the World Cup final.

France, the defending champion, would have been the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win successive World Cups. But the game came down to penalty kicks in the end, with Argentina scoring four to France's two.

Before the 2022 final

Anticipation built across Argentina and France ahead of the final match in 2022. In Rosario, Argentina, Messi's hometown, a crane lifted a giant Messi shirt into the air. The blue-and-white striped jersey was also everywhere in Qatar, CBS News producer Rose Manister, who covered the 2022 World Cup, said.

"It was everywhere, adults and children alike were wearing it constantly, even on days when Argentina weren't playing," she said.

Fans arrive at the stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match. Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

Argentina fan Luceo Colombera was amazed by how many fans had made their way to Qatar for the final.

"Some Argentinians, I know that they sold their house, their car to be here," Colombera told Reuters in Spanish. "That is incredible, I think, and the dream of most of the people here is that Messi can be the champion."

Max Pichaud attended the final from Paris.

"I'm so excited because it is the first time I go to a World Cup final. The first World Cup I go to and it's France, it's my country, so I will support them until the end," he told Reuters at the time. "Of course, we will win because we play with our hearts and the fans."

What happened during the game

Argentina started the game off strong, with a 2-0 lead by halftime. Messi scored on a penalty kick, and Angel Di Maria scored a goal. Di Maria scored again in the second half.

But then, in the game's 71st minute, Mbappé scored. He quickly scored again, then scored his team's third goal on a penalty kick. Mbappé became the second player ever to perform a hat trick — three goals during a single match — in a World Cup final.

Kylian Mbappé of France scores the team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France. Dan Mullan / Getty Images

The game eventually came down to a penalty shootout, with Argentina's Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel shooting on target. Only Mbappé and Randal Kolo Muani scored for France.

Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, a prize given to the tournament's best player. He's the only player in World Cup history to receive the Golden Ball twice.

Fans react to Argentina's win

The match between Argentina and France "was probably the final that everyone in Qatar was hoping for," Manister said.

"And then the final was probably the greatest World Cup final of all time," she said.

Argentina fan Rogelio Vazquez celebrated after his team's win in a penalty kick shootout.

"We could have won it comfortably, but we had to suffer as always," he told Reuters in Spanish. "But when you suffer, you enjoy it more. So let's go, Argentina."

French fan Kadine Galoco congratulated Mbappé on his three goals.

"But Messi got the World Cup he wanted," Galoco told Reuters in French. "I don't want to say I'm happy for him, but very good journey for him. And good luck to France, don't let go, the next one is for us."

Fans of Argentina cheer as the team parades on board a bus after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec. 20, 2022. Luis ROBAYO /AFP via Getty Images

More than 80,000 people attended the final match at Lusail Stadium, according to FIFA. But the area was quiet the day after the final, with one fan telling Reuters it was like a ghost town.

"But yeah, who cares. Yesterday was amazing. We watched the sunrise dancing with our compatriots. You can tell by my voice what a good time we had," Jesica Inamorato, another Argentina fan, told Reuters in Spanish.

How big names reacted

Messi was lauded by fans, including LeBron James and former President Barack Obama, who both called Messi the GOAT.

Athletes, including former striker Gary Lineker and Serena Williams, also weighed in.

"It's been an absolute privilege to watch Lionel Messi for nearly 2 decades. Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football," Lineker wrote in a social media post. "He's a gift from the footballing Gods. So pleased that he's lifted the ultimate prize in our sport. Gracias y felicidades, campeón."

Ryan Reynolds was also among those watching the final match of the 2022 World Cup.

"This game is a gorgeous, evil curse. I love it so much make it stop," Reynolds said at the time.

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, who died shortly after the World Cup, also congratulated the teams.

"Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way," he said in an Instagram post. "Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappé, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport."

2022 World Cup by the numbers

According to FIFA, the 2022 World Cup featured: