NYC's first table games casino, Resorts World New York City, set to officially open in Queens next week

New York City's first legal table games casino will open next week in Queens.

Resorts World New York City says table games will begin on Tuesday, April 28, pending the New York Gaming Commission's final testing, which is taking place this week.

It's an historic first for New York City, and comes on the heels of Resorts World New York City at Aqueduct Racetrack being selected as one of three downstate casino locations.

Resorts World will have more than 240 table games when it opens including blackjack, craps, baccarat and roulette.

"New York City has never seen anything like what we're planning for April 28. Once the Gaming Commission's final testing is complete, live table games will be open and operating right here in Queens for the first time in the history of New York City," said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East. "Resorts World now employees over 2,200 team members and have already doubled our workforce and expect thousands more team members as the integrated resort is developed over the next three years."

Rap legend Nas will be on hand for the official ribbon cutting and ceremonial throw of the first dice next Tuesday.

Advocates for the casinos, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, say they will bring in billions of dollars in tax revenue which will assist the MTA and education statewide, as well as generate tens of thousands of jobs.

The other casinos which will are still set to open are Steve Cohen's Metropolitan Park in Queens and Bally's Bronx. They are expected to open in 2030.