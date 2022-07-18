Rep. Ritchie Torres calls for investigation of federal monkeypox response

NEW YORK - Over the weekend, New York City opened single-day pop-up sites for the monkeypox vaccine.

With limited supply from the feds, the rollout has been slow.

The city now has 618 cases of the virus.

As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, one New York congressman is calling for a federal investigation.

"Even though the federal government had the tools to contain the monkeypox outbreak, it fundamentally failed the American people," said Rep. Ritchie Torres.

Torres, of the Bronx, joined LGBTQ advocates in giving the federal response to the monkeypox outbreak a grade of "F."

Torres called on the U.S. Health and Human Services inspector general to investigate what he calls a subpar rollout of testing, vaccinations and educational materials on the outbreak.

"We're not alleging criminality. We are alleging incompetence and indifference to the public health needs of the LGTBQ community," Torres said.

New York is considered the epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak, and vaccines are hard to find. Online appointments for the shot are gone within minutes of becoming available, and local health officials have pleaded with the feds for more.

On "Face The Nation" Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, said the feds have failed to contain the outbreak, and even called it a pandemic.

"We are now at the cusp of this becoming an endemic virus, where this now becomes something that's persistent, that we need to continue to deal with. I think the window for getting control of this thing, containing it, probably has closed. And if it hasn't closed it's certainly starting to close," Gottlieb said.

He said monkeypox is a slower moving virus than something like COVID, but said we are only detecting a fraction of the actual cases because, for the most part, only men who have sex with men are being tested.

"It's a fact that there's cases outside that community right now. We're not picking them up because we're not looking there. This has spread more broadly in the community. I wouldn't be surprised if there's thousands of cases right now," Gottlieb said.

Local health officials expect the number of cases to grow significantly as the testing ramps up.

Nick Caloway contributed to this report.