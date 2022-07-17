3 mass vaccination sites open in New York City in fight to stop monkeypox outbreak

NEW YORK -- Three mass vaccination sites are opening for appointments Sunday in New York City as efforts to stop the monkeypox outbreak continue.

So far, 461 monkeypox cases have been reported in the five boroughs, accounting for about 30 percent of cases nationwide, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

Sunday, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan is touring one of the new vaccine sites in Bushwick, Brooklyn to show how the city is fighting the spread.

Demand for the vaccine is far outpacing sufficient supply in New York, the epicenter of the nation's monkeypox outbreak. New mass vaccination sites will help administer as many first doses as possible.

"More people here need it more than ever," said Diego Avila, a Norwood resident.

The three sites are by appointment only. They're located as Aviation High School in Queens, Bushwick Education in Brooklyn and Bronx High School of Science.

More than 9,000 appointments were available on the city's online portal Friday, but were fully booked within minutes. The Health Department said more doses from the federal government are expected to arrive this week.

"We need resources out here in the Bronx to be able to combat, attack monkeypox before it becomes a problem because as far as I'm concerned, the rate is insane," said Lu Espinal, a Norwood resident.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson is grateful for a mass vaccination site. But Gibson said the community needs a permanent sexual health clinic to provide antiviral and other services.

While more than 50 percent of New York's cases are currently in Manhattan, Gibson said that can change in an instant.

"Because many Bronxites live with underlying health conditions like heart disease, asthma, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, further exacerbated by a positive case of monkeypox," Gibson said.

About 4,000 additional doses will be made available through referrals by community partner organizations that serve high-risk patients.