Watch CBS News
Local News

Rep. George Santos in court Friday for hearing on fraud, money laundering case

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Rep. George Santos in court for fraud, money laundering hearing
Rep. George Santos in court for fraud, money laundering hearing 00:22

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - A hearing on Rep. George Santos' federal fraud and money laundering case is being held Friday in a Suffolk County courtroom. 

The Long Island Republican walked into court to face charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign, and collected fraudulent unemployment benefits

Friday's hearing is expected to focus on future court dates. 

Santos has pleaded not guilty and has dismissed the charges as a "witch hunt." 

CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff is in court, and she'll have much more on this on CBS2 News at 5. 

First published on June 30, 2023 / 12:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.