Rep. George Santos in court Friday for hearing on fraud, money laundering case

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - A hearing on Rep. George Santos' federal fraud and money laundering case is being held Friday in a Suffolk County courtroom.

The Long Island Republican walked into court to face charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign, and collected fraudulent unemployment benefits.

Friday's hearing is expected to focus on future court dates.

Santos has pleaded not guilty and has dismissed the charges as a "witch hunt."

CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff is in court, and she'll have much more on this on CBS2 News at 5.