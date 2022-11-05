Watch CBS News
Local News

Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview will stay open after previously announcing plans to close for good

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Long Island deli set to close this weekend will stay open
Long Island deli set to close this weekend will stay open 00:30

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.

The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.

READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spot

The Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.

After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.

One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 8:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.