Red Hook Pool opening delayed by mechanical failure for second straight year

As children cooled off in a splash pad steps from the empty Red Hook Pool on Wednesday, families in the neighborhood said they are once again waiting for answers about when it will open for the summer.

The pool did not open Saturday with the city's other outdoor pools after mechanical problems delayed the start of the season for the second consecutive year.

NYC's explanation

According to the New York City Parks Department, the delay stems from a mechanical failure during seasonal preparations.

"...The filter plant beneath the pool flooded, resulting in damage to motors and other equipment. As soon as we became aware of the issue on June 25, we immediately worked to drain and dry the area to minimize damage," a department spokesperson said in a statement.

Residents said the latest delay is especially frustrating because the pool also remained closed for much of last summer after a water line ruptured while it was being filled. It did not reopen until mid-August.

The city said replacement parts have been ordered and officials hope to reopen the pool before the end of July. The Parks Department is scheduled to provide an update on repairs during a community meeting Thursday evening.

"I call us the forgotten corner of Brooklyn"

Red Hook resident Leslie Demaio, a mother of three, said traveling to other public pools in Brooklyn is difficult for many neighborhood families.

"I call us the forgotten corner of Brooklyn," Demaio said. "We're already like really far out. So making those treks, especially with three kids, I don't drive, so I would have to take the bus," she said.

"It's sad to say that this is something that we're used to," resident Janet Andrews added.

Andrews, a lifelong resident of Red Hook Houses West, said the community has waited long enough for a reliable pool.

"Six thousand residents in this development and for the kids to not have a pool is inexcusable, when you had enough time, a whole year," she said.

The Red Hook Pool, which marks its 90th anniversary this year, is slated for a $122 million renovation of both the pool and recreation center. Construction, however, is not expected to begin until 2028.

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