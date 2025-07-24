Red Hook, Brooklyn residents decry summer pool closure during summer's dog days

As temperatures heat up on Friday, some Brooklyn residents say they're left with no relief

Residents in Red Hook, Brooklyn say they've been left sweltering in the summer heat after the city closed a major neighborhood pool, citing mechanical failures.

With the closure stretching most of the season, many frustrated locals signed a petition demanding faster action.

Why the pool is closed

While CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger was outside the recreation center, a family arrived from Bensonhurst with towels and swimsuits in hand, hoping for relief. Minutes later, they turned around in disappointment.

"I came with my daughter and mother just to spend the day," said Mariana Gutierrez.

"My son is severely autistic and he loves the school. Like, that's one of his main things. I used to have to bring him here every day. Because the pool is such a big deal for him," added John Leyva, a Red Hook parent.

According to the NYC Parks Department, a water line ruptured as crews attempted to fill the pool for the summer. Officials say the necessary replacement parts are custom and require extra time to fabricate. In the meantime, residents have been directed to other pools.

But neighbors say those alternatives aren't easily accessible.

"There's Sunset Park Pool, but there's no shuttles there. There's Gowanus Pool, but there's no public transportation to get there. So this is really the only pool that people have access to," said Leah Carroll, a Red Hook parent.

"If it was Brooklyn Heights, it would have been done already"

The pool's closure is being seen by some as a symptom of long-standing neglect.

"If it was Brooklyn Heights, it would have been done already. And I see that Red Hook, we are treated as second class citizens," said Denise Connors, who lives in the neighborhood.

As of now, the city plans to reopen the pool in mid-August, which would leave just three weeks before New York City's outdoor pools close for the season on Sept. 7.

"It doesn't seem to be economically feasible that they would do that," said Lisa Meyer, another local resident.

"A lot of people have a lot of health challenges and they need to cool off," added Amanda Philip.

NYC Parks Department responds

In a statement, a Parks Department spokesperson said, "Despite looking fine upon regular visual inspection, the pipe sprang leaks as we began to fill the pool for the beginning of the outdoor pool season." The department added that repairs are already being expedited.

Advocacy groups like New Yorkers for Parks are circulating a petition urging the city to treat pools as essential infrastructure, not luxuries.

"Open the pool as soon as possible, restore the swim programs that are so important to the community and fund our parks, recreation centers and pools, which are part of a really important system," said Kathy Park Price, Director of Advocacy & Policy at New Yorkers for Parks.

Adding to the frustration, the city is planning a $122 million renovation of the Red Hook Pool, but that project isn't scheduled to begin until 2028.

"Which would mean this community would be without a pool for several seasons. So I think that's one of the ongoing questions and we would like to have answers to that," Lisa Meyer said.

For now, Red Hook residents will continue to wait -- in the heat.

